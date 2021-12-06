Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

