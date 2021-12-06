Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $46.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stitch Fix traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 25383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 221.3% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

