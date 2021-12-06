Stitch Fix (SFIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -231.68 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stitch Fix stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Stitch Fix worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

