Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Guess? Call Options (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 110,139 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,911 call options.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. 70,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,464 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Guess? by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Guess? by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 196,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 151,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.