StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Livent by 7.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Livent by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Livent by 19.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Livent by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -309.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

