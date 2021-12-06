StoneX Group Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

