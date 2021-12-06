StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of MS opened at $98.21 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.