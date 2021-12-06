StoneX Group Inc. Sells 426 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $18,375,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $878,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 53.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 104.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of FNOV opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

