StoneX Group Inc. Sells 948 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.