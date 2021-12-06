STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.70.

STOR opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 156.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

