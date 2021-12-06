Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 522.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $365,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $1,080,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $26.51 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

