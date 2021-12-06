Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $135.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.45 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

