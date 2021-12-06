Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 401 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $100.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23.

