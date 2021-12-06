Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 247 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in General Mills by 40.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in General Mills by 14.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

