Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

