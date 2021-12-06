Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,565 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $186,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.34 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49.

