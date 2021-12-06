Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,222 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth $1,570,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.