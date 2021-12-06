Stuart Lees Purchases 8,982 Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Stock

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Stuart Lees acquired 8,982 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £29,999.88 ($39,195.04).

K3 Capital Group stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £237.90 million and a PE ratio of 44.13. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($6.99). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 337.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.