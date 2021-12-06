Sumokoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.11 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $511,932.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,589,858 coins and its circulating supply is 39,889,858 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

