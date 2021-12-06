SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches Market Cap of $636.95 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $636.95 million and $311.73 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00010361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007041 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,165,327 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

