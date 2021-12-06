Swap Price Tops $0.0338 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Swap has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $489,071.90 and $101.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.82 or 0.08551994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,365.21 or 0.99570179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,452,255 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

