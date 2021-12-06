Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.50.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $344.56 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $365.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

