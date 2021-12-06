Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 112.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $163.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.