Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.08. 76,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,006. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.45 and its 200-day moving average is $245.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

