Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $75.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. 184,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,253. The firm has a market cap of $345.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 689,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $2,410,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

