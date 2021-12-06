TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 95,066 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCVA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in TCV Acquisition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

