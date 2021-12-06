Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE HQH opened at $22.99 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.