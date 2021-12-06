Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 61,496 shares.The stock last traded at $17.45 and had previously closed at $17.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

