Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $128,000.

TMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

