Tether Reaches Market Cap of $75.52 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion and approximately $85.70 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.54 or 0.08357257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,767.84 or 0.99929129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.59 or 0.01150736 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 78,351,995,261 coins and its circulating supply is 75,515,354,134 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

