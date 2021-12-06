Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of TCBI opened at $57.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CFO Julie L. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

