TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.31

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.31 and last traded at $103.58, with a volume of 1728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.31.

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.47.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,158,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

