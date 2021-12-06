The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $83.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

