The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $390.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of SNOW opened at $345.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

