The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $7.43 on Monday, reaching $415.24. 92,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,665. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.51 and a 200 day moving average of $338.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

