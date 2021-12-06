The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $407.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.