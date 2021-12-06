The OLB Group (OLB) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

The OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The OLB Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The OLB Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The OLB Group Competitors 1203 6036 11271 322 2.57

The OLB Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.67%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.67%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group’s peers have a beta of 3.27, meaning that their average share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95% The OLB Group Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million -$1.78 million -10.97 The OLB Group Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 66.75

The OLB Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The OLB Group peers beat The OLB Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

