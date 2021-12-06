The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average of $194.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.19.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

