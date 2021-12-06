The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $150.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.