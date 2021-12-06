theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Update

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLO opened at $0.10 on Monday. theglobe.com has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
About theglobe.com
