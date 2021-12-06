theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Update

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLO opened at $0.10 on Monday. theglobe.com has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, Inc operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

