Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $631.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

