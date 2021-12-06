Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of TopBuild worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock opened at $269.45 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $161.35 and a 52-week high of $284.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.