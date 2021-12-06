Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

VTI opened at $231.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

