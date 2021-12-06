Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,332 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Associated Banc were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

ASB stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

