Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,344 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,669 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

Shares of FFIV opened at $223.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average of $202.68. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,192. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

