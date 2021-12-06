Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,020 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3,933.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.87.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.01%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

