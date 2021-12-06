Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,255 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.48% of iShares Europe ETF worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.19 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.