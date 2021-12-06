Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$199.00 price target on the stock.

TXP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE:TXP traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,791. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$400.39 million and a P/E ratio of 475.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

