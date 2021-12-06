Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Down 14.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s share price dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 190,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 243,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

TXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.93 million and a P/E ratio of 570.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

