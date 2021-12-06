Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.05 per share, with a total value of C$195,252.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,866,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,223,997.93.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.85 per share, with a total value of C$219,247.50.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00.

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$40.37. 3,288,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,992. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$16.47 and a 12-month high of C$48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.31.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.1699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

